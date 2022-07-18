Jailed: Man who used car as a 'weapon' to evade arrest

Talha Hayat, 26, has been jailed for 12 months for multiple driving offences - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man who used his car as a “weapon” to evade arrest while driving recklessly in Shoreditch has been jailed.

Talha Hayat, of Shenley Brook End in Milton Keynes, was arrested in the early hours of April 18 by officers on duty in the Shoreditch area.

At around 2.30am that morning, his vehicle was identified by police as it waited in queuing traffic in Hoxton Square.

But as they approached, the 26-year-old - believed to be drinking - declined to exit the car, instead accelerating towards the officers.

He then drove back and forth into queuing cars, ultimately attempting to force his car through a gap which was too narrow.

While there was no serious injuries, substantial damage was caused to three cars which were hit.

On April 19, Hayat was charged with - and pleaded guilty to - dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and being in possession of cannabis.

The 26-year-old was given a 10-month custodial sentence for dangerous driving, alongside two months' imprisonment for driving while disqualified.

Those sentences - handed down at Wood Green Crown Court on July 8 - are to run consecutively, bringing the total to 12 months' imprisonment.

Hayat has also been disqualified from driving for two years and 98 days.