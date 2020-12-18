'Sexual predator' jailed for sexually assaulting teen near Newington Green

Published: 12:10 PM December 18, 2020

Mark Brown,31, has been jailed for sexual assault. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man who stalked and sexually assaulted a teenager in the street has been jailed.

Mark Brown, 31, of Newington Green, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison and an extended three years on licence at Wood Green Crown Court on December 17.

He had been found guilty of sexual assault following a trial at the same court on July 3.

Shortly before 3.55am on September 20, 2019, a female in her late teens jogged past Brown's home. He spotted her and hurried out of his flat, wearing a dress and leather jacket and putting on a long silver wig as he ran.

The court heard Brown followed the victim for about 500m before he caught up with her and sexually assaulted her.

As Brown fled, she noticed from a distance that her perpetrator had long silver hair.

The victim immediately called the police and was supported by specialist officers.

Detectives began a fast-paced investigation to locate the suspect, working with Islington Council to extensively review CCTV.

Officers found CCTV footage showing Brown stalk the victim – staying a few feet behind her until the attack.

Brown was arrested and charged on October 5, 2019.

During his police interview, Brown denied involvement in the assault despite being confronted with CCTV footage and a still of himself without the wig on.

He said he believed the footage was of a woman and, when asked about the wig, told officers he had bought it for a fancy dress party but had thrown it out "ages ago".

Central East's Safeguarding team's Det Con Giash Uddin said: “Brown is a dangerous, sexual predator and I am pleased that the jury agreed with the overwhelming evidence we gathered against him."

Det Con Uddin praised the victim for her "courage“, adding: "Brown was lying in wait, in disguise, ready to pounce on his unsuspecting victim.

"He has refused to admit his guilt throughout and forced his victim to relive her traumatic ordeal by going to trial."

Brown has previously been convicted of seven counts of sexual touching and is on the Sex Offender’s Register.

Anyone with information about crime should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.