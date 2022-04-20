Talha Hayat, 26, has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and being in possession of cannabis - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man who used his car as a “weapon” to evade arrest has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and several other offences.

Talha Hayat, 26, of Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes, was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning - April 18 - after police say his "reckless behaviour" endangered pedestrians, officers and other drivers.

Officers on duty in the Shoreditch area that morning had been made aware that a man, believed to have been drinking, had got into his car and driven off.

The vehicle, driven by Hayat, was identified by police who walked towards it at around 2.30am - as it waited in queuing traffic in Hoxton Square.

But as they approached and asked the 26-year-old to turn his engine off and exit the vehicle, he accelerated and charged towards officers.

He then drove back and forth into queuing cars, ultimately attempting to force his car through a gap which police say was far too narrow.

In total three cars were hit causing substantial damage, while officers and pedestrians only narrowly avoided serious injury.

Hayat’s car was eventually brought to a stop; officers removed him from the vehicle before placing him under arrest.

He was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and being in possession of cannabis the following day (April 19).

Hayat pleaded guilty to all offences at East London Magistrates’ Court later that same day.

He was remanded in custody to be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on May 17.

Superintendent Ed Wells, from the Central East command unit, said: “Hayat’s actions were shocking. There is no place on our roads for people who will use their cars as weapons in this way.

“The officers who responded to this incident showed admirable bravery in continuing to try and apprehend him, despite being on foot, even as he accelerated towards them, members of the public and into other cars.

"I have no doubt their actions helped protect the public who were being put at risk by Hayat’s reckless behaviour."