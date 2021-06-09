Phone snatcher admits after robberies in Islington, Hackney and Tower Hamlets

Published: 5:24 PM June 9, 2021

Jeremiah Brew, 18, has pleaded guilty to a string of robbery offences in Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A prolific phone snatcher has pleaded guilty to seven offences two days after his arrest in Hackney.

Jeremiah Brew, 18, of Mackenzie Road, Islington, was arrested by the Central East Robbery Taskforce on June 6, for seven cycle-enabled snatch robberies.

During a detailed investigation, officers linked Brew to a string of phone snatches in May in the Islington, Hackney and Tower Hamlets areas.

He was charged with seven counts of robbery yesterday (Tuesday, June 8) and pleaded guilty to all offences at Wood Green Crown Court.

Brew was remanded in custody to appear for sentencing on July 6, at the same court.

You may also want to watch:

Sergeant Vincent Boughton from the Central East Robbery Taskforce, said his team gathered an "overwhelming amount of evidence" against Brew, adding: "I am pleased that his victims will be spared the upset of a trial and hope that they can begin to put the incidents behind them."

To help avoid being the victim of robbery visit www.met.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-yourself-from-crime/