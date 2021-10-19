News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Clapton: Hunt for metal pole after man badly injured

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 7:20 AM October 19, 2021   
The area where the alleged assault happened.

The area where the alleged assault happened. - Credit: Google

A man was left with serious head injuries after an assault in Clapton. 

The alleged 36-year-old victim was found by police on Sunday (October 17) at around 7.25am after calls about the incident between the junctions of Blurton Road and Elderfield Road.

Police believe he was hit with a metal pole or similar object which may have been dropped nearby. 

He was taken to an east London hospital for treatment where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Met Police has released an appeal for witnesses or anybody with information or doorbell footage to come forward. 

You may also want to watch:

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 1983/17Oct.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drug dealer jailed for murder of Jay John after Dalston attack
  2. 2 Two taken to hospital and driver arrested after car flips in Hackney
  3. 3 New Aldi opens with help from Hackney pupils and Olympian
  1. 4 More developers could lodge proposals for Hackney Central site
  2. 5 Woman battered Hackney Wetherspoons with axe as customers hid inside
  3. 6 ‘People hit the deck’ - Londoners stunned by fighter jet flyover
  4. 7 Aldi Local to open in Dalston next month
  5. 8 Planet Organic to open in Broadway Market despite thousands of signatures in protest
  6. 9 The top FIVE Halloween events in Hackney and Islington
  7. 10 Panel finds gross misconduct proven against Pc arrested on suspicion of drug dealing

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hackney News
East London News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stock image of traffic in London.

Air quality

TfL told to introduce 'pay per mile' charge to motorists

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Broadway market is brimming with vistors browsing the Saturday stalls-

Five reasons why Dalston is one of the coolest places in the world

Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Logo Icon
Police flashing lights.

Court Watch

Stoke Newington police chase put people at risk, court hears

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters work to control the blaze on Graham Road. 

London Fire Brigade

Hackney fire 'caused by faulty fridge'

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon