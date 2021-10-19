Clapton: Hunt for metal pole after man badly injured

Published: 7:20 AM October 19, 2021

A man was left with serious head injuries after an assault in Clapton.

The alleged 36-year-old victim was found by police on Sunday (October 17) at around 7.25am after calls about the incident between the junctions of Blurton Road and Elderfield Road.

Police believe he was hit with a metal pole or similar object which may have been dropped nearby.

He was taken to an east London hospital for treatment where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Met Police has released an appeal for witnesses or anybody with information or doorbell footage to come forward.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 1983/17Oct.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.