Officers investigating an assault outside a bar on Curtain Road wish to speak to this man - Credit: Met Police

Footage has been released of a man sought in relation to an assault outside a bar in Shoreditch.

Shortly after 11pm on Sunday, July 11, two men aged in their 20s became involved in an altercation with another man after leaving a bar on Curtain Road.

Both men were assaulted; one suffered a fractured skull while the other was left with a leg injury.

The pair required hospital treatment and months on continue to recover from their injuries.

Enquiries conducted by detectives from the Central East basic command unit have identified the man pictured, who officers would like to speak to as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4508/12Jul.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.