News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

CCTV: Man sought as part of investigation into Shoreditch bar assault

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:47 AM December 30, 2021
The Met Police wish to speak to this man about an assault outside a bar on Curtain Road, Shoreditch, Hackney

Officers investigating an assault outside a bar on Curtain Road wish to speak to this man - Credit: Met Police

Footage has been released of a man sought in relation to an assault outside a bar in Shoreditch.

Shortly after 11pm on Sunday, July 11, two men aged in their 20s became involved in an altercation with another man after leaving a bar on Curtain Road.

Both men were assaulted; one suffered a fractured skull while the other was left with a leg injury.

The pair required hospital treatment and months on continue to recover from their injuries.

Enquiries conducted by detectives from the Central East basic command unit have identified the man pictured, who officers would like to speak to as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4508/12Jul.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Shoreditch News
Hackney News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police have released an E-fit after a woman was raped in Hackney on August 13

London Live News

Woman subjected to 'sustained attack and rape' after leaving nightclub

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Lamont Roper died in October 2020 after a struggle with police.

Lamont Roper inquest: 'Inadequate' police water rescue resources

Charissa Cheong

Logo Icon
family christmas

London Live News

Survey: A third of readers scale down Christmas plans due to Covid concerns

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
 Councillor Michael Desmond, the Speaker of Hackney, opens the shop.

Vegan and veggie café Kofy & Co opens in Hackney

Alex Marsh

Logo Icon