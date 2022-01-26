News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wanted man may be in Hackney

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:33 PM January 26, 2022
Keiarni Hamilton

Police want to speak to this man, who has links to Hackney, in connection with an investigation into an assault in Basildon. - Credit: Essex Police

Have you seen Keiarni Hamilton?

Police want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into an assault in Basildon.

The 23-year-old has links to the Hackney area.

He is described as black, 6ft 1in and slim, with a short beard and dreadlock-style hair.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or visit www.essex.police.uk to report it or use the Live Chat feature to speak to an operator between 7am and 11pm.

Please provide the crime reference number 42/272932/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously via crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

