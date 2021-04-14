Three men charged following Hackney shooting

Published: 10:27 AM April 14, 2021

Three men have been charged following a shooting in Hackney. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Three men have been charged after a 32-year-old woman was shot in Hackney.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting in Westgate Street, Hackney, on November 22, 2020, at 8.52pm.

The victim suffered life-changing injuries and continues to receive treatment in hospital.

Akile Lee-Walton, 23, of Pemberton Road, was charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He is due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court on April 14.

Reuel Briscoe, 28, of HMP Belmarsh prison, and Jeremiah Briscoe, 24, of HMP Thameside prison, were both charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. They are due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court April 15.

On April 13, officers raided addresses in Hackney and Tottenham. Three men, aged between 20 and 27, were arrested and bailed until May.

Another three arrested previously have been released under investigation.

Call police with information on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6587/22Nov20, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.