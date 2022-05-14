Patrick Anzy was the victim of a fatal shooting in Dalston, the Met Police said. - Credit: Met Police

Three men from Stoke Newington have been convicted of offences relating to a man being gunned down on a London street.

The trio appeared at Southwark Crown Court for trial and on Friday, May 13, were convicted as follows:

Jermaine Jackson, 36 (27.10.85), of Princess May Road was convicted of murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Oshane Hartley, 26 (09.09.85), of Imperial Avenue, Victorian Road, was convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mohamed Abrar, 25 (20.07.96) of Maury Road was convicted of assisting an offender.

They will be sentenced at the same court on June 24.

The court heard that at 12.52am on Saturday, May 8, 2021, Patrick Anzy, 31, was shot three times with a MAC11 machine gun in Gillett Square, Dalston.

When police and London Ambulance Service arrived on scene Patrick was found with gunshot wounds to his neck and chest. Despite the efforts of medics he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers examined hundreds of hours of CCTV and mobile phone data that formed a plan of the movements of all three defendants on the night of the murder.

The CCTV showed Jermaine confronting Patrick and his friend at Gillett Square. He then left them briefly, collecting the sub machine gun from nearby and returned, armed, to confront them again.

CCTV showed Patrick and a friend speaking with Jermaine in the street. When Jermaine produced the machine gun, Patrick and his friend ran in an attempt to flee, but Jermaine shot Patrick in the back, causing catastrophic injuries.

Around 10-15 minutes after the murder a taxi was booked by Mohamed, to collect a passenger in Boleyn Road. The passenger was Jermaine.

He was taken by mini-cab to an address in Harlow where Mohamed was waiting.

From there he took further cabs to Hackney, and within 12 hours of the murder had left the capital then travelled by train to Birmingham in an attempt to evade police.

However, Jermaine was arrested in Birmingham. He was charged with Patrick’s murder on May 17.

Oshane was charged on October 21 with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mohamed was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on June 6. He was also charged on October 21, 2021.