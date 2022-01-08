News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Three jailed after 'horrific' revenge attack on teenage boy near Finsbury Park

Holly Chant

Published: 9:07 AM January 8, 2022
Three Hackney men were jailed after their role in the attempted murder of a 16-year-old

Three Hackney men were jailed after their role in the attempted murder of a 16-year-old - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Three Hackney men have been jailed for a total of 15 years and one month after stabbing a 16-year-old boy six times. 

At around 6.30pm on April 6, witnesses described seeing men running with knives around the Woodberry Down area near Finsbury Park, wearing dark coloured tracksuits. 

Police would later identify the men as Steven Allison, 18 and his twin brother Bradley Allison, 18, both of Moreton Close in Hackney - as well as Ti-Reece Taylor, 18, of Daubeney Road in Hackney. 

The suspects fled and the victim was found on the ground. He had been stabbed multiple times and suffered serious abdominal injuries.

Officers administered initial first aid along with three off-duty doctors who happened to be nearby and the victim was airlifted to an east London hospital.

Police recovered a broken in half knife at the scene and, during a later search of an address in Hackney, they found the other half.

A broken knife blade found at the scene of the crime

A broken knife blade found at the scene of the crime - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Forensic examination confirmed the two halves were parts of the same weapon. 

During the search officers also found the clothes the defendants were wearing during the incident.

By studying related drill music videos, officers discovered that the stabbing was a revenge attack against the victim's rival gang. 

Bradley Allison, 18, of Moreton Close in Hackney

Bradley Allison, 18, of Moreton Close in Hackney - Credit: Metropolitan Police

On Bradley Allison’s phone, police found song lyrics that referenced a broken weapon and mentioned two of the suspects by name.

Steven Allison was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Steven Allison, 18, of Moreton Close in Hackney

Steven Allison, 18, of Moreton Close in Hackney - Credit: Metropolitan Police

His twin brother Bradley Allison was sentenced to five years and seven months after pleading guilty to the same offence. 

They both pleaded guilty in February 2021 at the Old Bailey.

Taylor was sentenced to four years and six months after pleading guilty in January 2021 at the Old Bailey to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Det Con Luke Martinez, from the Central East Gangs Taskforce North, described the stabbing as "horrific" and said the victim was "extremely lucky to survive". 

Ti-Reece Taylor, 18, of Daubeney Road in Hackney

Ti-Reece Taylor, 18, of Daubeney Road in Hackney - Credit: Metropolitan Police

He added: "The sentences received today should send out a clear message; if you choose to participate in the gang lifestyle and aggressively attack others, you should expect a lengthy prison.

"These young men are now paying the price for the choices they have made.”

To report knife crime call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org



