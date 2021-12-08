PC Shareen Kashif was dismissed after her husband Kashif Mahmood, 32, pictured, was jailed for eight years in May this year - Credit: MPS

A police constable has been dismissed without notice for concealing money she knew had been illegally obtained by her former officer husband.

A misconduct hearing for PC Shareen Kashif was brought forward to December 2 after she pleaded guilty to concealing criminal property at Southwark Crown Court in September.

Kashif - who was based at the Met’s Central East command unit, covering Hackney and Tower Hamlets - pleaded guilty in relation to the proceeds of her husband’s crimes.

Her husband, 32-year-old Kashif Mahmood, was also a Central East PC until he was dismissed without notice in November last year after pleading guilty to conspiracy to acquire criminal property and misconduct in public office.

Kashif was suspended from duty following her arrest in July last year.

The misconduct hearing last week found that her actions breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.

Kashif will be added to the College of Policing barred list.

Commander Paul Betts said: “It is plain that PC Kashif’s behaviour was dishonest and deceitful. Put simply, there is no place in the Met for officers who act in such a way."