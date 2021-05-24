Rape victim ‘feared for life’ before escaping attacker

Published: 5:17 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 5:36 PM May 24, 2021

Milton Brown has been found guilty of raping a woman in his home. - Credit: Met Police

A 67-year-old man has been found guilty of raping a woman after “lulling her into a false sense of security”.

Wood Green Crown Court heard today that Milton Brown befriended the 29-year-old victim while she was shopping in Hackney Sainsbury’s and then ‘violently’ sexually assaulted her in his home.

After previously denying all offences Brown, of Lincoln Court, Bethune Road, was found guilty of two counts of rape, one count of assault by penetration and one count of attempted rape.

He is likely to be jailed when he is sentenced at the same court in July.

Milton Brown has been found guilty of raping a woman in his home. - Credit: Met Police

The pair met on the evening of May 2 last year. The victim agreed to go to his nearby Stoke Newington home to smoke drugs but when she told him she had to leave, he grabbed her by the neck and put her in a headlock. He then violently sexually assaulted her.

After the attack, Brown is said to have calmly offered the victim some beer and asked her to try on some women’s vintage clothing. The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, escaped after suggesting to Brown that they should go out and buy more drugs.

She jumped over a barrier and ran to some Thames Water engineers who called the police in the early hours of May 3.

Brown cycled away from them but handed himself in to police on May 11.

Melissa Garner, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Milton Brown is a serial sex offender who will always be a danger to women. In this case he lulled his victim into a false sense of security before violently raping her.

“He trapped the victim in his flat for hours – she thought she was going to die. It was only due to her quick-thinking that she managed to escape.”

The service obtained dispensation to tell the jury about Brown’s previous offending, including his rape conviction at the Old Bailey from nearly 25 years ago.

Ms Garner added: “I would like to highlight the bravery of the victim and previous complainant who gave evidence in this case.

“Brown has never shown any regret for his actions. This conviction has resulted in a dangerous sexual predator being held accountable for his crimes.”