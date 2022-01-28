A man has been charged with racially aggravated ABH and with possession of an offensive weapon after two man were assault on Wednesday night - Credit: Google Maps

More details have emerged on an assault in Stamford Hill which saw two Jewish men suffer injuries in a hate crime incident.

Police were called to Cadoxton Avenue just before 10pm on Wednesday - January 26 - after receiving reports that two men had been assaulted.

Malachi Thorpe, of Fairview Road in Tottenham, was subsequently charged with two counts of racially aggravated ABH and one count of possessing an offensive weapon.

The 18-year-old appeared before Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court this morning - January 28 - where he indicated not guilty pleas to all three charges.

More specific detail has since emerged about the attack.

The teenager is alleged to have targeted Israel Grossman and Erwin Ginsberg as they closed up the shop they work at in Cadoxton Avenue.

He reportedly stamped on a yarmulke - a religious skullcap - alongside hitting one of the men with a smashed glass bottle.

Thorpe was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Wood Green Crown Court on March 3.

Both were taken to a north London hospital for treatment.

The attack - on the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day - is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime.