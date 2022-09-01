News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Hackney man due in court after 12-year-old boy stabbed in Newham

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:48 PM September 1, 2022
Updated: 1:53 PM September 1, 2022
A 35-year-old man from Hackney is due in court, after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed in Brooks Road, Plaistow

A 35-year-old man from Hackney is due in court, after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed in Brooks Road, Plaistow - Credit: Google

A 35-year-old man from Hackney is due in court, after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed in Plaistow.

The boy was discovered just after 8.15pm in Brooks Road on Tuesday (August 30), where police were called to reports of a stabbing.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, and his condition is not life threatening, Scotland Yard said. 

Okan Boran, 35, of Hackney was charged today (September 1), with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today. 

A second man, aged in his 60s, who was arrested on suspicion of affray was bailed until the end of the month pending further enquiries..

Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference CAD 7537/30 Aug.

Knife Crime
Westminster Magistrates Court
Newham News
Hackney News
East London News

Don't Miss

two people hugging over gcse results

London GCSE results

GCSE results 2022 live: Hackney updates as they come in

Tara Mewawalla

Author Picture Icon
Julia Neilson's Land Rover, which was stolen in Hackney

'Find my Jefferoota!': Athlete's appeal for stolen Land Rover

Riddhi Kachhela

Logo Icon
Water has been dripping in this Thaxted Court flat for over a month

Council estate residents living with waste water pouring down their walls

Charlotte Alt

Author Picture Icon
Police are searching for Nathan Smith, 27, of no fixed address. Picture: Met Police

Knife Crime

Plumber jailed for life over road-rage killing of Deliveroo moped rider

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon