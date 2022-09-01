A 35-year-old man from Hackney is due in court, after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed in Brooks Road, Plaistow - Credit: Google

A 35-year-old man from Hackney is due in court, after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed in Plaistow.

The boy was discovered just after 8.15pm in Brooks Road on Tuesday (August 30), where police were called to reports of a stabbing.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, and his condition is not life threatening, Scotland Yard said.

Okan Boran, 35, of Hackney was charged today (September 1), with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.

A second man, aged in his 60s, who was arrested on suspicion of affray was bailed until the end of the month pending further enquiries..

Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference CAD 7537/30 Aug.