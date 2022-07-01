Patrick Anzy was the victim of a fatal shooting in Dalston - Credit: Met Police

Three men from Stoke Newington have been jailed after a man was gunned down in Dalston with a sub-machine gun - which was sold on social media an hour later.

Patrick Anzy, 31, was shot three times to his neck and chest with a MAC11 in Gillett Square on May 8, 2021.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Jermaine Jackson, 36, of Princess May Road, was jailed for 33 years for murder and 22 years for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The sentences - handed down at Southwark Crown Court on June 24 - are to run concurrently.

Jermaine Jackson, 36, of Princess May Road, was jailed for 33 years for murder and 22 years to run concurrently for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life - Credit: Met Police

Oshane Hartley, 26, of Victorian Road, was jailed for 12 years for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and Mohamed Abrar, 25, of Maury Road, was jailed for three years for assisting an offender at the same court.

Mohamed Abrar, 25, of Maury Road, was jailed for three years for assisting an offender - Credit: Met Police

Oshane Hartley, 26, of Victorian Road, was jailed for 12 years for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life - Credit: Met Police

The trio had previously been convicted on May 13 following a trial.

Homicide detectives spent hundreds of hours examining CCTV and mobile phone data that revealed the movements of all three defendants on the night of the murder to secure the convictions.

The CCTV showed Jackson confronting Patrick and his friend in Gillett Square before leaving briefly to collect the gun and returning to confront them again.

Patrick and his friend tried to flee, but Jackson shot the 31-year-old in the back as he was running away.

About 10 minutes later Abrar booked a taxi to collect Jackson in Boleyn Road, which took him to Harlow where Abrar was waiting.

Jackson then took a cab back to Hackney before travelling by train to Birmingham in an effort to evade police.

He was arrested there a week later.

Hartley, who was arrested on May 12, was involved in disposing of the gun.

DS James Robertson said: “The firearm used in this murder was a high calibre machine gun, one not commonly seen on the streets of London or elsewhere in the UK.

"It was offered for sale via social media to a wider criminal network less than an hour after the murder.

"It still hasn’t been recovered and I urge anyone with information about this firearm to contact us.”

He added: “Patrick’s family continue to grieve and we know that they will always carry this loss and pain. I hope that this result brings them a shred of comfort."