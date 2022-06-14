Elderly pedestrian injured in Upper Clapton collision
Published: 5:50 PM June 14, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
An elderly pedestrian was struck by a car in Upper Clapton earlier today.
Police were called at 12.31pm this afternoon - Tuesday, June 14 - to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Jessam Avenue.
Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service; the driver also stopped at the scene.
The pedestrian – a man aged in his 80s – was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.
Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 3167/14Jun.