Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Elderly pedestrian injured in Upper Clapton collision

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:50 PM June 14, 2022
Pedestrian hit by car in Jessam Avenue, E5

The pedestrian – a man aged in his 80s – was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as not life-threatening - Credit: Google Maps

An elderly pedestrian was struck by a car in Upper Clapton earlier today.

Police were called at 12.31pm this afternoon - Tuesday, June 14 - to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Jessam Avenue.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service; the driver also stopped at the scene. 

The pedestrian – a man aged in his 80s – was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as not life-threatening. 

Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 3167/14Jun. 

