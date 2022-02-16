News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Hackney and Islington are two of the most CCTV-filled places in UK

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:33 AM February 16, 2022
A CCTV camera under Market Walk near the Maltings in Salisbury

Hackney and Islington are among the top places with the most CCTV in the UK - Credit: PA

New research has revealed Hackney and Islington as two of the most monitored places in the UK.

Get Licensed, A UK security staffing platform, analysed a series of Freedom of Information requests from 2020/21 to reveal where in the UK has the most CCTV cameras and which areas spend the most on surveillance. 

While Glasgow City had the most CCTV cameras, Hackney had the fifth most with 2,044 and Islington the seventh, with 1,605.

The top ten UK areas with the most CCTV 

The top ten UK areas with the most CCTV - Credit: Get Licensed

Hackney and Islington also made it in the top ten places with the most CCTV cameras per person. 

Hackney took seventh place with around 72 cameras per person, and Islington came in ninth with 64.7.

The UK areas with the most CCTV cameras per person

The UK areas with the most CCTV cameras per person - Credit: Get Licensed

However, neither borough made it in the top 25 places spending the most on CCTV. The City of London topped that list, spending £7.05million on cameras. 

The UK areas with the greatest expenditure on CCTV

The UK areas with the greatest expenditure on CCTV - Credit: Get Licensed

Not all councils responded to Get Licensed requests and some were unable to provide information for various reasons.

Data
Hackney Council
Hackney News
Islington News
North London News

