A teenager charged with the attempted murder of a man stabbed in London Fields will enter his plea next month.

On March 9, a 23-year-old man suffered non life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in broad daylight on Pownall Road.

Two teenagers - aged 18 and 17 respectively - were originally charged in connection; proceedings have since been discontinued against the 18-year-old.

The Crown Prosecution Service is continuing its case against the 17-year-old boy, who has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the incident.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on June 6 and today - Tuesday, June 21 - where it was confirmed that a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on July 8.

The accused cannot be named for legal reasons.