News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Plea date set for teen charged with broad daylight stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:53 PM June 21, 2022
Plea date set for man charged with attempted murder in London Fields

A teenager charged in connection with a broad daylight stabbing in London Fields will enter his plea next month - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A teenager charged with the attempted murder of a man stabbed in London Fields will enter his plea next month.

On March 9, a 23-year-old man suffered non life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in broad daylight on Pownall Road.

Two teenagers - aged 18 and 17 respectively - were originally charged in connection; proceedings have since been discontinued against the 18-year-old.

The Crown Prosecution Service is continuing its case against the 17-year-old boy, who has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the incident.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on June 6 and today - Tuesday, June 21 - where it was confirmed that a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on July 8.

The accused cannot be named for legal reasons.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Hackney News

Don't Miss

Police officer stock

London Live News

Found: Missing Lancashire girl believed to be in east London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Amazon Fresh store opens in Hoxton from June 15, 2022

London Live News

Amazon Fresh store opens in Hoxton

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Pedestrian hit by car in Jessam Avenue, E5

London Live News

Elderly pedestrian injured in Upper Clapton collision

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The plans for Woodberry Down

Plan for 470 homes in Hackney go to consultation

William Mata

Author Picture Icon