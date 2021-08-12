Appeal for witnesses after man's face slashed in Hoxton

Published: 10:49 AM August 12, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was slashed in the face in Hoxton in July. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

An altercation on Hoxton Street, which left a man with a slash wound to the face, has led to an appeal for witnesses.

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident which happened on Friday, July 30 at 11.23am.

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service to a man with a knife-inflicted wound to the face.

The victim, a man in his late 30s, reported that he had stopped his moped at a set of traffic lights at the junction of the A10 with Cremer Street.

As he did so, another moped pulled up alongside him and followed him into Cremer Street and Nazrul Street where both riders got off their vehicles.

You may also want to watch:

The two men – who were known to each other – dismounted and then had a verbal argument on the pavement. The victim stated that the other man produced a knife and managed to slash him across the face before they were separated by a member of the public.

He was taken to hospital where he received treatment and was later discharged.

Meanwhile, one man, aged 41, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and making threats to kill on August 5. He has since been bailed.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the altercation, especially anyone who may have footage of the incident.

Detective Constable Sebastian Massei, of Hackney police station, said: “This assault happened in the middle of the day and there will be both drivers and pedestrians who saw what happened. We would urge them to come forward and speak to us or Crimestoppers as soon as possible.

“The victim in this case was left with a nasty injury but was fortunate not to be more seriously hurt. We are committed to taking dangerous weapons – and those who carry them – off our streets but we need the public’s help to do so.”

Anyone with information should call 101 with CAD reference 2582/30JUL2021 or Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.