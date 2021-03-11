Police release CCTV images in search for Hackney peeping Tom

Published: 10:30 AM March 11, 2021 Updated: 11:54 AM March 11, 2021

Do you recognise this man? - Credit: Metropolitan Police

An image has been released of a young man wanted for voyeurism offences in Hackney.

The Met Police appeal follows reports from December 15 last year that a man had been frequently visiting an estate in Hackney and observing women through bathroom windows.

The first incident of snooping saw a resident repeatedly notified on their ring doorbell that someone was outside their flat.

However, further investigations and door-to-door enquiries led police to believe the man had been going to other flats on the same estate and committing the same offence.

Detectives have released an image from a ring doorbell of a man they wish to speak with.

The suspect is described as a mixed-race man, aged between 18 and 25 years old, with short, dark curly hair.

Anyone who may know this man is asked to call the police on 101, quoting reference CAD 3760/10MAR21.



