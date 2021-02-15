Man charged following alleged house boat party in Hackney

Published: 12:00 PM February 15, 2021

Police were called in the early hours of February 13 to a house boat on the River Lea. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man has been charged by police after about 30 people allegedly gathered for a party on a houseboat in Hackney.

Jordy Nicholas Van Duijvenbode, 31, of no fixed address, was charged on Valentine's Day with one count of holding a gathering of more than 30 people and one count of participating in a gathering of two or more people.

Police received several calls in the early hours of February 13 which reported a large number of people playing music on a boat on the River Lea, somewhere between Tottenham Lock and Hackney.

Officers went to a boat off Hackney Marshes at about 4.20am.

Duijvenbode was released on bail to appear before Thames Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 2.

