Man charged following alleged house boat party in Hackney
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
A man has been charged by police after about 30 people allegedly gathered for a party on a houseboat in Hackney.
Jordy Nicholas Van Duijvenbode, 31, of no fixed address, was charged on Valentine's Day with one count of holding a gathering of more than 30 people and one count of participating in a gathering of two or more people.
Police received several calls in the early hours of February 13 which reported a large number of people playing music on a boat on the River Lea, somewhere between Tottenham Lock and Hackney.
Officers went to a boat off Hackney Marshes at about 4.20am.
Duijvenbode was released on bail to appear before Thames Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 2.
People can call the police's non-emergency line on 101 or report information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
