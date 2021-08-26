Published: 11:26 AM August 26, 2021

Abdi Khadar Adan, 32, from Waltham Forest, has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing on Lea Bridge Road. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Detectives have named the victim of a fatal stabbing on Lea Bridge Road.

Abdi Khadar Adan, 32, was found with life threatening injuries on August 22 at 4.31pm, following reports of a stabbing at Lea Bridge Road.

He was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London's Air Ambulance (HEMS).

Abdi's next of kin were informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Two arrests have been made following the incident.

A 30-year-old man is remanded in custody charged with murder and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (August 25). He was taken to an east London police station where he remains at this time.

A post-mortem examination on August 24 confirmed the victim's cause of death as a stab injury.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to call 101, quoting 4806/22Aug.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



