Officers save life of man clutching stab wound to the neck

Published: 8:06 AM June 1, 2021 Updated: 8:18 AM June 1, 2021

PC Mirza, PC Zuber and PC Glick from the Met's roads and transport policing unit have been praised for their quick action in potentially saving a man's life. - Credit: MPS

Three police officers from the safer transport team have been praised for their quick action after potentially saving a man's life.

On Wednesday, May 5, PCs Saul Glick, Mubashar Mirza and Zoheb Zuber, from the Met's roads and transport policing unit, were driving towards Old Street roundabout when they were alerted to a potential stabbing in City Road.

As the officers got out of their vehicle, one of them saw a bloodied man climb into the back of their police car, clutching a stab wound to the neck.

PC Glick said: "I could see straight away that he was losing a significant amount of blood.

“It quickly became apparent that if we didn’t get him to hospital quickly, he might go into shock and die. We didn’t have time to wait for an ambulance as we normally would.

“I got into the back with him and gave him first aid. There was so much blood that it was difficult to even find the wound, but I managed to locate it and pack it as best as I could."

PC Zuber took the driving seat and drove the man to nearby Box Park where they met with advanced driver Sergeant Adam Bright who could "bluelight" them to a local hospital.

The whole incident, from being flagged down to arriving at hospital, took just seven minutes.

PC Mirza said: “My main and primary concern at the time was the welfare of the victim, to preserve his life. The three of us had the same aim and worked almost instinctively without having to say too much to each other.

“It’s an extraordinary set of circumstances to literally stumble across an incident like this and not something I’ll forget quickly.”

PC Glick stayed with the victim in hospital until it became clear he was going to be ok. He has now made a full recovery.

One man, aged 23 was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder later the same day.

He has been bailed to return on a date in early June pending further enquiries.