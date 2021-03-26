News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Police hunt Ilford man after shooting in Hackney

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 3:41 PM March 26, 2021   
Nadi Kwame, 18.

Police are searching for Nadi Kwame, 18, who was last known to be living in Ilford but has links to Hackney and Barking. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police are appealing to the public to help trace a man following a firearm discharge in Hackney. 

Nadi Kwame, 18, who was last known to be living in the Ilford area, is wanted by police for conspiracy to murder as part of an investigation into an incident in Hackney. 

Police were called to reports of a gunshot in Pownall Road, Hackney, on January 31.  

Detectives from the Met’s Central East Command Unit are leading the search for Kwame, who also has links to the Barking and Hackney areas.

If sighted, police caution people not to approach Kwame, but to call 999 immediately.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts should contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7551/31JAN21.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org

Most Read

  1. 1 Video: Young girls and women victimised while walking in Stamford Hill
  2. 2 Drugs raids lead to 14 people charged across the UK
  3. 3 Drugs and cash seized in multi-force police op
  1. 4 Hackney raids target alleged catalytic converter stealing network
  2. 5 Vaccination clinic set up for Hackney's Black communities
  3. 6 Haggerston's Burley Fisher Books flourishes during year of Covid
  4. 7 Covid - A Year On: Hoxton Street Market looks to business returning
  5. 8 Police officers help cheer up Hackney boy taken into care
  6. 9 Arrest made after pregnant woman assaulted in Hackney street
  7. 10 Hoxton soup kitchen to give away 100,000 tea bags
Gun crime
Hackney News
Ilford News
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police flashing lights.

Pregnant woman attacked on Manor Road in Stamford Hill

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Plastic rubbish embedded and woven into trees on the river Lea at Hackney marshes.

Environment News

"Horrific" extent of River Lea plastic pollution at Hackney Marshes

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Yorkton Workshops by Cassion Castle architects with their client, Pearson Lloyd

Opinion

We may need to rethink our knee-jerk desire to demolish

Gordon Shrigley, Architect

person
Leon Leiffer, founding member of BRAFA. 

Hackney Council

New Hoxton square to be named after 1980s Hackney reggae charity appeal

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon