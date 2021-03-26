Police hunt Ilford man after shooting in Hackney
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
Police are appealing to the public to help trace a man following a firearm discharge in Hackney.
Nadi Kwame, 18, who was last known to be living in the Ilford area, is wanted by police for conspiracy to murder as part of an investigation into an incident in Hackney.
Police were called to reports of a gunshot in Pownall Road, Hackney, on January 31.
Detectives from the Met’s Central East Command Unit are leading the search for Kwame, who also has links to the Barking and Hackney areas.
If sighted, police caution people not to approach Kwame, but to call 999 immediately.
Anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts should contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7551/31JAN21.
To remain 100 per cent anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org
