Police searching for rightful owners of 45 stolen bikes

Andrew Brookes

Published: 8:45 AM July 16, 2021   
Police are trying to return 45 stolen bikes to their rightful owners. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Have you had your bike stolen recently?

Stoke Newington police officers are trying to find the owners of 45 stolen bikes recovered after executing a warrant.

Officers found the pushbikes while searching a property on Tuesday, July 13 in response to bicycle enabled crime in north London.

Office for National Statistics figures reveal the borough of Hackney is London’s bike theft hotspot, with the highest rate in the capital last year.

Police Constable Caitlin Fitzgerald, from the Central East basic command unit, said: "The Met take bicycle theft very seriously. 

“We recognise the distress this crime causes its victims. 

"We are also aware that for many, this can be a main form of transport and can therefore greatly disrupt their everyday lives."

Anyone who has had their bike stolen recently is encouraged to email CEMailbox.StokeNewington@met.police.uk with details about their lost bike.

Crime
Hackney News
Stoke Newington News

