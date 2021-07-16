Police searching for rightful owners of 45 stolen bikes
- Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images
Have you had your bike stolen recently?
Stoke Newington police officers are trying to find the owners of 45 stolen bikes recovered after executing a warrant.
Officers found the pushbikes while searching a property on Tuesday, July 13 in response to bicycle enabled crime in north London.
Office for National Statistics figures reveal the borough of Hackney is London’s bike theft hotspot, with the highest rate in the capital last year.
Police Constable Caitlin Fitzgerald, from the Central East basic command unit, said: "The Met take bicycle theft very seriously.
“We recognise the distress this crime causes its victims.
You may also want to watch:
"We are also aware that for many, this can be a main form of transport and can therefore greatly disrupt their everyday lives."
Anyone who has had their bike stolen recently is encouraged to email CEMailbox.StokeNewington@met.police.uk with details about their lost bike.
Most Read
- 1 Bar shut down after 'bouncers help knife attack suspects escape'
- 2 Official figures reveal Hackney as London's bike theft hotspot
- 3 'I'm a true Cockney', says Star Trek's Marina Sirtis on returning to London
- 4 Listed: All the walk-in Covid vaccine clinics in Hackney
- 5 Community supports vegan cheese company after kitchen unit "trashed" by ravers
- 6 Five players Tottenham could sign this summer under Nuno Espírito Santo
- 7 Reasons to be cheerful: Hackney and Islington among 'most satisfying places'
- 8 Police searching for rightful owners of 45 stolen bikes
- 9 'Super gran' flies on airplane wing for brain tumour research after tragic loss
- 10 London Fields tribute to Harry Kane and his England team taken down