A man has been found guilty of a string of sex attacks on women from around the Camden area.

Following a six-week trial at Wood Green Crown Court, jurors determined that Francis Mukendi, of Finsbury Park Road, had committed offences against six women across a period spanning just over two years.

The 27-year-old was convicted of four counts of rape, three counts of attempted rape, two counts of sexual assault and four counts of possession of a bladed article yesterday (March 22).

He will be sentenced at a date to be confirmed.

The court heard Mukendi's attacks - which took place from 21 September, 2017 until 16 December, 2019 - followed a similar pattern.

He followed each of his victims late at night when they were alone, and would strike when they reached their doorsteps or communal stairwells.

While distracted when getting their keys out, Mukendi would approach them from behind with a weapon – on one occasion with a hammer and on others with a knife.

The 27-year-old would then force them to perform oral sex on him.

Once he had finished, or was interrupted, he would run away.

Following the first attack, detectives from Central North BCU launched an investigation - though a breakthrough was not reached until a CCTV image of the defendant was released in December 2020.

On seeing his own image, Mukendi handed himself into police the following day.

A search of his home address uncovered clothing which matched that seen being worn in the captured CCTV.

The predator's laptop - from which he unsuccessfully tried to delete video footage of the first attack - was also seized and examined by forensic experts.

A zombie knife and a lock knife believed to be used in the attacks were also recovered.

Det Con Stacey Smith, of Central North BCU said: “Mukendi is an extremely dangerous offender who targeted these women as they walked home alone in the dark.

"He waited for the most opportune of moments before making his attacks. His actions have left these women traumatised by what has happened to them."

The officer urged any further victims to come forward; either by speaking directly with police - quoting reference CAD1639/21MAR22 - or by contacting the force through a third party support group.

The Havens or London Survivors Gateway offer 24/7 urgent advice.