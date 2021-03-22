News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Pregnant woman attacked on Manor Road in Stamford Hill

Holly Chant

Published: 4:11 PM March 22, 2021   
Police flashing lights.

A pregnant woman was assaulted in Stamford Hill in an unprovoked attack. - Credit: Met Police

A pregnant woman was attacked in Stamford Hill with footage circulating online and in news outlets showing a man placing a pillow case over her head and repeatedly punching her in the stomach. 

Shomrim, the Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group, called out the unprovoked attack  as "violent", "horrendous" and a possible hate crime on Twitter.

Police arrived shortly after 7pm on March 18 to the scene of the assault, which had occurred about 30 minutes earlier on Manor Road in Stamford Hill.

The 20-year-old victim, which Shomrim reports as 27-weeks pregnant, told officers how she had been approached from behind by the suspect, who put a pillow case over her head before assaulting her.

Police say, the woman was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries and are reviewing CCTV cameras in the local area.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6517/18Mar.

Hackney News

