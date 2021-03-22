Pregnant woman attacked on Manor Road in Stamford Hill
- Credit: Met Police
A pregnant woman was attacked in Stamford Hill with footage circulating online and in news outlets showing a man placing a pillow case over her head and repeatedly punching her in the stomach.
Shomrim, the Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group, called out the unprovoked attack as "violent", "horrendous" and a possible hate crime on Twitter.
Police arrived shortly after 7pm on March 18 to the scene of the assault, which had occurred about 30 minutes earlier on Manor Road in Stamford Hill.
The 20-year-old victim, which Shomrim reports as 27-weeks pregnant, told officers how she had been approached from behind by the suspect, who put a pillow case over her head before assaulting her.
Police say, the woman was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
You may also want to watch:
Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries and are reviewing CCTV cameras in the local area.
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.
Most Read
- 1 'Opposing NHS marketisation and sell-offs isn’t just ideological'
- 2 Modern slavery investigation leads to eight arrests
- 3 Bimini Bon Boulash on their Hackney roots ahead of RuPaul’s Drag Race final
- 4 New Hoxton square to be named after 1980s Hackney reggae charity appeal
- 5 "Horrific" extent of River Lea plastic pollution at Hackney Marshes
- 6 Tributes paid to Banbury Road old time dancer
- 7 We may need to rethink our knee-jerk desire to demolish
- 8 Police officers help cheer up Hackney boy taken into care
- 9 Pregnant woman attacked on Manor Road in Stamford Hill
- 10 New climbing wall on Regent's Canal is a step up for the adventurous
Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6517/18Mar.