Man sentenced for assault on Homerton Hospital nurse
A man who assaulted a nurse working in Hackney has been sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.
On Thursday (January 21), 32-year-old Prince Isaac Walker, of no fixed address, assaulted a senior A&E nurse in the A&E department at Homerton Hospital.
The 36-year-old woman lost consciousness after the assault and required treatment, but her injuries were not life-threatening.
A spokesperson from Homerton said she is "recovering well and resting at home".
Met Police officers arrested Walker and he was charged the same day with assault on an emergency worker.
He pleaded guilty at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Friday (January 22) and was sentenced to 26 weeks imprisonment.
PC Kyri Soupashis, the investigating officer, said: “This was a needlessly vicious attack on an emergency worker simply doing her job.
"I hope that the sentence handed down brings the victim a measure of satisfaction and that she is able to recover from what was a very frightening experience.
“There is no justification for assaulting the people who devote their working lives to helping and protecting others, something that Walker will have time to reflect on as he serves his sentence.”