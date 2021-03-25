News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Video: Young girls and women victimised while walking in Stamford Hill

Holly Chant

Published: 4:25 PM March 25, 2021   
Police are appealing to the public to help identify this man. 

Detectives have released footage of a man they would like to speak to following several alleged sexual offences in the Stamford Hill area involving women and girls as young as 12.

In one incident on January 20, police said a 15-year-old girl was walking on Rostrevor Avenue, near Stamford Hill Station, when she was approached by a man who showed her pornography on his mobile phone.

In a second incident on nearby Linthorpe Road at about 7pm on February 16, a 12-year-old girl was approached by a man who exposed himself to her before fleeing the scene.

That same evening at about 9pm a woman in her 20s, who was pushing her child in a buggy along Kyverdale Road was approached by a man who pushed her and then reportedly touched her bottom before fleeing.

Police said none of the victims suffered serious physical harm but all three were left incredibly shaken and upset.

Detective Constable Patrick Godin, investigating, said: "We are doing everything we can to identify and apprehend the man responsible.

“I am asking local people to study the images and footage issued very carefully and contact us immediately if they have information that could help."

Due to the timings, locations and how the victims were approached, police are treating the incidents as linked.

Officers have been speaking to members of the community and conducting additional patrols to provide reassurance.

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote reference 4603660/21.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

