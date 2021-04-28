Published: 10:34 AM April 28, 2021 Updated: 10:47 AM April 28, 2021

A picture of Yaya Mbye Sankareh from 2009, who was stabbed to death on the George Downing Estate in Stoke Newington at approximately 11.30pm on January 28 in 2018. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A £20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of a 26-year-old man in Hackney three years ago.

Yaya Mbye Sankareh was stabbed to death on the George Downing Estate in Stoke Newington at 11.30pm on January 28 in 2018.

Despite an extensive investigation by the Met's Specialist Crime Command, the case remains unsolved and those responsible for Yaya's death are yet to be brought to justice.

Det Ch Insp Perry Benton said: "We have not given up on our fight for justice and I believe this new reward offers an opportunity for those who haven't come forward before to contact police.

"Yaya's death has understandably had a huge impact on his family and friends and we remain committed to bringing them the closure they need and deserve."

A childhood photo of Yaya Mbye Sankareh (left) and his younger brother. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Enquiries since his death suggest Yaya was stabbed several times after being chased by a group of three or four young men dressed in dark clothing.

The suspects are believed to have left the scene in a silver Mercedes estate car which was later found to have been destroyed.

A post-mortem examination held at Poplar Public Mortuary on January 30 in 2018 reported Yaya's cause of death as a stab wound to the stomach.

Det Ch Insp Benton added: "Three years have now passed since this tragic incident and I know that over time allegiances change and people who may have been afraid to speak to us before could now be willing to share information.

"We have been met by a wall of silence from the community but I want to reassure you that anything shared with officers would be treated sensitively."

A Map of the area where Yaya was killed. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

He says "no piece of information is too small" and urges people who were in the area of the George Downing Estate off Alkham Road to think back to that night and try to remember if they saw or heard anything suspicious or, if a friend or relative was acting suspiciously in the days after Yaya's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or 101 or you can tweet information to @MetCC. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information 100% anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone you love.

No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

They never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111, it could save a life.