The victim was stabbed in Rossendale Street, Upper Clapton, in Hackney - Credit: Google

A man was left with gashes to his head and hand after he was attacked in Hackney early this morning.

Emergency services were called at 7.20am today - January 13 - following reports of a stabbing in Rossendale Street, Upper Clapton.

Police officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics who attended found a 45-year-old man with lacerations to his head and hand.

He was taken to hospital and his condition is not believed to be life threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

Officers tracked and then detained a man in Hertford Road, Enfield just over an hour later.

He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and handling stolen goods.

He remains in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police should call 101, giving the reference 1203/13JAN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.