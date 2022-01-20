Man rushed to hospital following Stoke Newington stabbing
Published: 4:47 PM January 20, 2022
- Credit: Google
A crime scene remains in place after a man in his 40s was stabbed in Stoke Newington this morning.
Emergency services were just after 3am today - Thursday, January 20 - to reports of a man suffering stab injuries in Sandbrook Road.
Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man who was injured.
The victim was taken to an east London hospital.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.
No arrests have been made, and enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 645/20JAN.
Most Read
- 1 Woman 'may face life-changing injuries' after Dalston e-scooter crash
- 2 Gun found in car as Met makes 130 arrests during drugs op
- 3 Dalston food couriers protest will disrupt deliveries this afternoon
- 4 Apply now: Hackney Central business fund launched
- 5 Incinerator protest group WhatsApp infiltrated by waste authority member
- 6 24-hour waking watch: Shoreditch block's fire alarm system damaged by flood
- 7 Man arrested over two separate rape allegations - one previously unknown to police
- 8 'Government should rethink their plans': Masks still required on TfL
- 9 Girl reported missing from Hackney found
- 10 Drug dealer jailed after being caught with cannabis and cash
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.