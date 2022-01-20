News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man rushed to hospital following Stoke Newington stabbing

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 4:47 PM January 20, 2022
A man was stabbed in Sandbrook Road, Stoke Newington

A man was stabbed in Sandbrook Road, Stoke Newington - Credit: Google

A crime scene remains in place after a man in his 40s was stabbed in Stoke Newington this morning. 

Emergency services were just after 3am today - Thursday, January 20 - to reports of a man suffering stab injuries in Sandbrook Road.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man who was injured.

The victim was taken to an east London hospital. 

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

No arrests have been made, and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 645/20JAN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

