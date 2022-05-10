News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Confirmed: Section 60 imposed following stabbing and reports of armed men

Holly Chant

Published: 4:49 PM May 10, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Borough-wide Section 60 powers have been put in place in Hackney following two incidents on May 9. - Credit: Archant

The section 60 search authority currently live in Hackney has been imposed due to two reported incidents yesterday - one a confirmed stabbing. 

This authority allows officers to stop and search anyone in a designated area for a specified time period without suspicion.

They can be granted if police need to search for evidence of a crime, or if intelligence suggests a possible threat to the public. 

This newspaper asked why the section 60 - due to cover the entirety of Hackney until 2am tomorrow morning - has been sanctioned.

The Met has since confirmed its introduction relates to two incidents; one a stabbing which took place yesterday evening, the other an alleged incident from later that night involving two armed men.

At 4.15pm yesterday, police attended a stabbing on Shrubland Road where a 16-year-old boy had suffered a head injury.

He remains in a stable condition in hospital.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

At around 10.20pm the same night, officers received reports that two men were armed with weapons near Homerton Hospital.

No suspects were located during a search.

The section 60 - which began from 2pm today - was granted by senior officer Det Insp Hampton.

