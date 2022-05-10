A Section 60 gives police extra powers to stop and search anyone in a designated area for a period of time - Credit: Archant

A section 60 search authority has been put in place across Hackney, it has been announced.

The local MPS has confirmed that increased stop and search powers - which will cover the entire borough - have been authorised to start from 2pm today until 2am tomorrow morning.

A section 60 search authority has been granted across the whole borough from 1400hrs today until 0200hrs tomorrow. Authorised by Detective Inspector Hampton. This short video explains what the authority covers and why. pic.twitter.com/2p5Iftoj1o — Hackney Police (@MPSHackney) May 10, 2022

Section 60 of the criminal justice and public order act empowers officers to stop and search anyone in a designated area for a specified time period without needing reasonable grounds for suspicions if serious violence is involved.

Additional powers can be granted if police need to search for evidence of a crime, or if intelligence suggests a possible threat to the public.

The section 60 authority was granted by senior officer Det Insp Hampton.

The Gazette has contacted Hackney Police and the Met for further information on why the order has been put in place.