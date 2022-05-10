News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Section 60: Increased stop and search powers in place across Hackney

Holly Chant

Published: 3:43 PM May 10, 2022
west winch murder

A Section 60 gives police extra powers to stop and search anyone in a designated area for a period of time - Credit: Archant

A section 60 search authority has been put in place across Hackney, it has been announced. 

The local MPS has confirmed that increased stop and search powers - which will cover the entire borough - have been authorised to start from 2pm today until 2am tomorrow morning.

Section 60 of the criminal justice and public order act empowers officers to stop and search anyone in a designated area for a specified time period without needing reasonable grounds for suspicions if serious violence is involved.

Additional powers can be granted if police need to search for evidence of a crime, or if intelligence suggests a possible threat to the public. 

The section 60 authority was granted by senior officer Det Insp Hampton. 

The Gazette has contacted Hackney Police and the Met for further information on why the order has been put in place. 

Holly Chant

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporter

Cash Boyle

Alastair Lockhart, LDRS

