Sentencing delayed for 'audacious' fraudster who conned Hackney hotel staff
The sentencing of an "audacious" fraudster who conned staff at a Hackney hotel has been adjourned until next month.
Anisha Anwar, of Harrow Road in Leytonstone, was convicted last month after admitting to duping hotel staff into handing over £80,000 of property belonging to guests.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation on December 15 at Wood Green Crown Court.
Sentencing - originally scheduled for today (January 13) - has been adjourned until February 22 at the same court.
To commit her crimes Anwar called the hotel several times on October 8 pretending to be one of the guests.
She claimed she was experiencing a family crisis and needed to urgently leave, conning hotel staff into packing belongings owned by guests.
Anwar then arranged for a licensed mini-cab to take her and the bags to Maryland Railway Station, where an associate was waiting.
The 35-year-old - described as an "audacious" fraudster by detectives - was tracked down after forensic methods were used to link her to the mobile phone used to make the calls.
She was arrested and charged on November 11; her partner in crime is still on the run.