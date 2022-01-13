The sentencing of convicted fraudster Anisha Anwar has been adjourned until next month - Credit: Met Police

The sentencing of an "audacious" fraudster who conned staff at a Hackney hotel has been adjourned until next month.

Anisha Anwar, of Harrow Road in Leytonstone, was convicted last month after admitting to duping hotel staff into handing over £80,000 of property belonging to guests.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation on December 15 at Wood Green Crown Court.

Sentencing - originally scheduled for today (January 13) - has been adjourned until February 22 at the same court.

To commit her crimes Anwar called the hotel several times on October 8 pretending to be one of the guests.

She claimed she was experiencing a family crisis and needed to urgently leave, conning hotel staff into packing belongings owned by guests.

Anwar then arranged for a licensed mini-cab to take her and the bags to Maryland Railway Station, where an associate was waiting.

The 35-year-old - described as an "audacious" fraudster by detectives - was tracked down after forensic methods were used to link her to the mobile phone used to make the calls.

She was arrested and charged on November 11; her partner in crime is still on the run.