Shaun Deeley, 41, was in Clapton when he escaped from his minder, and went AWOL from the John Howard Centre medium secure unit in Homerton where is is held as a patient - Credit: Met Police

The patient who absconded from a secure psychiatric unit in Hackney has been found in York after three days on the run.

Police warned the public to call 999 immediately if they spotted Shaun Deeley after he escaped from his minder in Clapton on Saturday - January 29.

At the time the 41-year-old was on escorted leave from the medium secure unit in Kenworthy Road, Homerton, where he is being held as a patient.

Scotland Yard has confirmed that he was located in York today (February 1).

Shaun Deeley, a patient at the John Howard Centre medium secure unit in Homerton - Credit: Met Police

He has been arrested on suspicion of escaping lawful custody, and remains in custody.

The medical facility has been criticised in the past following a number of absconding incidents.

The John Howard Centre provides specialist forensic psychiatric services, and some of those treated include prisoners with mental health disorders, and dangerous and severe personality disorders.