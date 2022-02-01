News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Psychiatric patient absconder found 200 miles away after three days on the run

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 2:11 PM February 1, 2022
Shaun Deeley, 41, was in Clapton when he escaped from his minder

The patient who absconded from a secure psychiatric unit in Hackney has been found in York after three days on the run.

Police warned the public to call 999 immediately if they spotted Shaun Deeley after he escaped from his minder in Clapton on Saturday - January 29. 

At the time the 41-year-old was on escorted leave from the medium secure unit in Kenworthy Road, Homerton, where he is being held as a patient. 

Scotland Yard has confirmed that he was located in York today (February 1). 

He has been arrested on suspicion of escaping lawful custody, and remains in custody.

The medical facility has been criticised in the past following a number of absconding incidents.

The John Howard Centre provides specialist forensic psychiatric services, and some of those treated include prisoners with mental health disorders, and dangerous and severe personality disorders.

