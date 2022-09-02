Sheku Konteh who has been jailed for nine years, for rape - Credit: Met Police

A man who raped a woman who was lost in Hackney has been jailed.

Sheku Konteh, 35, of Netherfield in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, picked up the victim in the early hours of December 8, 2018, after she travelled from northern England to London for a night out.

She became intoxicated in a pub and she was approached by Konteh, who suggested that she sleep at the address where he was staying.

She agreed - but during the night she realised that Konteh having sex with her when she woke up.

This happened twice, and the second time the victim fled and sought help at a train station nearby.

Detectives conducted extensive enquiries to identify Konteh and he was arrested in May 2019.

He was charged in July 2021 and following a three-day trial at Wood Green Crown Court, he was convicted of both counts on May 5.

He appeared at Wood Green Crown Court last Friday (August 26), where he was sentenced to nine years in prison for rape.

At sentencing, the judge noted that the victim had placed her trust in him on the night, which was "sadly misplaced", and the effect of the offences on her had been "devastating and long-lasting".

Investigating officer DC Matthew Cooksey said,: “Konteh had one aim in mind when he was prowling the streets of Hackney at 2am: finding an intoxicated, vulnerable woman to rape.

"He is clearly a threat to women and I am pleased that the jury recognised this and this dangerous man will now be behind bars for a significant time.”

Pc Elizabeth Staff, who also worked on the case, commended the victim for her bravery in both coming forward and committing to attend court more than three-and-a-half years after the attack.

She added: "We are working hard to prevent violence against women and to place the dangerous offenders who target women before the courts.”

A sexual harm prevention order was also imposed on Konteh as part of the sentence, which will take effect when he is released from prison.

The conditions require him to not be in the company of any female not known to him who is intoxicated or appears to be intoxicated, and to not enter into any intimate relationship unless the conviction has been disclosed to the partner by police.