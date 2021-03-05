News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Man found with £200,000 in drugs jailed for Hackney hit and run

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 8:11 PM March 5, 2021    Updated: 8:13 PM March 5, 2021
Shofiqul Hussain.

Shofiqul Hussain has been jailed. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A driver who left the scene of a serious collision in Hackney has been jailed after being caught with more than £200,000 worth of drugs.

Shofiqul Hussain, 33, of Crescent Road in Plaistow, was sentenced to ten years’ in prison on March 5 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The court heard that on June 30 in 2019, Hussain drove through red traffic lights at speed on Wick Lane and hit a kerb, colliding head-on with a taxi.

He immediately got out of the car and fled the scene, leaving the cab driver and three passengers critically injured.

Almost two years later, one victim is still suffering with injuries from the collision.

You may also want to watch:

The Metropolitan Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit launched an investigation to trace the driver of the empty BMW found at the scene of the crime, and a public appeal was issued asking for the culprit to hand himself in.

A manhunt ensued after Hussain was identified as the driver and on October 23, 2019, he was apprehended leaving an address in Loughton, Essex.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man's face lacerated in Lower Clapton stabbing
  2. 2 Hackney 'rising star' nominated for BAFTA
  3. 3 Alleged organiser of illegal Hackney music event faces £10,000 fine
  1. 4 Man found with £200,000 in drugs jailed for Hackney hit and run
  2. 5 'Largest cannabis farm we've ever seen,' say Homerton police
  3. 6 Baby Edward: Police confirm biological mother was found
  4. 7 Swimmers in Hackney and Islington raise money to save their club
  5. 8 Hackney runner marking eight years since losing his dad to Prostate Cancer with charity run
  6. 9 Speaker sets up walk to support Hackney Foodbank after demand surges
  7. 10 Hackney photographer shoots 'mosaic' of East London

Hussain was arrested and found to be in possession of drugs.

The Loughton address was searched and more illegal substances, including cocaine, heroin, MDMA and cannabis which all had an estimated street value in excess of £200,000, were found.

Hussain pleaded guilty at a hearing in February 2020 to multiple counts of possession with intent to supply drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Det Insp José-Paulo Qureshi, who led the investigation, said: “Hussain fled leaving critically-injured victims in his wake, avoiding arrest and continuing to supply illegal drugs.

“It was sheer luck this collision didn’t result in a fatality and I am very pleased with the sentence handed down and that a dangerous driver and drug supplier has been removed from our roads and communities and that a significant amount of drugs will now not be sold on the streets of London.”

Crime
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo dated 08/05/19 of a woman using her mobile phone. A bank has seen customers shift from on

Opinion

Steve Allen: My problem with phone-y scam calls

Steve Allen, Broadcaster, Comedian And Hackney Resident

person
Clair Battaglino and Niall Crowley standing on a Hackney street.

Facebook

Hackney road closure campaigners to stand in by-election

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Hackney mother Hannah Renew with her twin boys.

Facebook bans breastfeeding campaign ads starring Hackney mum

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Portrait photo of Toyin Agbetu

Hackney activist denies racism but resigns from diversity commission

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon