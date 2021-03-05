Man found with £200,000 in drugs jailed for Hackney hit and run

Published: 8:11 PM March 5, 2021 Updated: 8:13 PM March 5, 2021

A driver who left the scene of a serious collision in Hackney has been jailed after being caught with more than £200,000 worth of drugs.

Shofiqul Hussain, 33, of Crescent Road in Plaistow, was sentenced to ten years’ in prison on March 5 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The court heard that on June 30 in 2019, Hussain drove through red traffic lights at speed on Wick Lane and hit a kerb, colliding head-on with a taxi.

He immediately got out of the car and fled the scene, leaving the cab driver and three passengers critically injured.

Almost two years later, one victim is still suffering with injuries from the collision.

The Metropolitan Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit launched an investigation to trace the driver of the empty BMW found at the scene of the crime, and a public appeal was issued asking for the culprit to hand himself in.

A manhunt ensued after Hussain was identified as the driver and on October 23, 2019, he was apprehended leaving an address in Loughton, Essex.

Hussain was arrested and found to be in possession of drugs.

The Loughton address was searched and more illegal substances, including cocaine, heroin, MDMA and cannabis which all had an estimated street value in excess of £200,000, were found.

Hussain pleaded guilty at a hearing in February 2020 to multiple counts of possession with intent to supply drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Det Insp José-Paulo Qureshi, who led the investigation, said: “Hussain fled leaving critically-injured victims in his wake, avoiding arrest and continuing to supply illegal drugs.

“It was sheer luck this collision didn’t result in a fatality and I am very pleased with the sentence handed down and that a dangerous driver and drug supplier has been removed from our roads and communities and that a significant amount of drugs will now not be sold on the streets of London.”