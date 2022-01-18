News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Deeply shocked and troubled': Reports of rising anti-Semitic crime

Holly Chant

Published: 11:18 AM January 18, 2022
Rabbi Herschel Gluck, president of Shomrim in Stamford Hill, speaks about burglaries in the area

Rabbi Herschel Gluck, president of Shomrim in Stamford Hill, speaks about his concerns after the burglaries in the area - Credit: Stamford Hill Broadway Business Association

Neighbourhood watch group Shomrim in Stamford Hill has reported a ‘sad and disturbing’ rise in the number of hate crimes targeting Jewish people in Hackney and across London. 

President of Shomrim in Stamford Hill, Rabbi Herschel Gluck, said the organisation, run by Jewish volunteers, has seen a “marked and sharp increase” in antisemitic incidents.

He told the Gazette: “We are certainly very deeply shocked and troubled by the events that we have seen over the past year.”

Such incidents include a Stamford Hill jewellers burgled twice in two months last year, where sack loads of silver Menorahs were stolen, as well as multiple incidents of Jewish people getting assaulted in the street.

Volunteers from Stamford Hill Shomrim on pro-active patrol in Stamford Hill

Volunteers from Stamford Hill Shomrim on pro-active patrol in Stamford Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

In March last year, Keith Gowers, 59, from Tottenham, violently punched a pregnant Jewish woman repeatedly.

He was convicted in September 2021.

More recently two teenagers were cautioned following reports of a Jewish man being slapped in the face on January 3.

Rabbi Gluck says the rise in these types of crimes is not specific to Stamford Hill, with anti-Semitic hate crimes also being reported in Islington, Camden and Hampstead.

The Rabbi said: “I think that It reflects a lack of a real concerted effort by the authorities to deal with this matter.”

Rabbi Gluck speaking to the audience at a Holocaust Memorial Day event.

Rabbi Gluck speaking to the audience at a Holocaust Memorial Day event. - Credit: Archant

Though he added that there are many police officers who are “are extremely decent individuals and who care deeply about all communities including the Jewish community.” 

But he says inaction by the police has meant there are many people who “just don’t report”.

Hate crime has increased in Hackney by 1.87 per cent in the 12 months to December 2021, compared to the previous 12 months.

Superintendent Andy Port, of the central east command unit, said: We have sadly seen recent incidents of anti-Semitism in Hackney that have understandably and rightly caused considerable concern.

“We have had some successes with arrests and investigations ongoing, however we are far from complacent and we know there is still much for us to do.”       

Leaders from Jewish communities in Stamford Hill have called for more police action in the area

Leaders from Jewish communities in Stamford Hill have called for more police action in the area after a shop was burgled twice in two months - Credit: Stamford Hill Broadway Business Association

He added that the "safety and protection" of the area' communities is an "absolute priority". 

To report a hate crime, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC. 

In an emergency situation call 999.

Report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org, or via the TruVision website www.report-it.org.uk

Holly Chant
Emma Bartholomew
Cash Boyle
