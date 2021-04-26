Teenagers shot and stabbed in Hackney
- Credit: Met Police
An investigation is under way following a shooting and stabbing in Hackney.
Officers were called to a premises in Kingsland Road at 10.53pm on April 23, following reports of a man having been shot.
When they arrived at the scene a 19-year-old man was found suffering gunshot injuries and another 19-year-old man found with stab injuries.
Both men were taken to hospital by ambulance and police say, neither is in a life-threatening condition.
A crime scene was set-up and detectives from Trident, a specialist Met unit dealing with gun related crime, are leading the investigation.
You may also want to watch:
No arrests have been made at this stage.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses to call 101, ref 8869/23apr. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
A section 60 was ordered on the day of the incident and remained in place until 2.30pm on April 24.
Most Read
- 1 'I'm appalled at no-show bookings as pubs reopen'
- 2 Teenagers shot and stabbed in Hackney
- 3 "Heartless" Joshua White killers jailed for life
- 4 Hackney New School ends bullying by banning traditional playtime
- 5 Escapism through football - Clapton CFC meets refugee team
- 6 Shocked woman finds bugs in unopened Lidl Paprika Jar
- 7 Three men who went on stabbing spree in Hackney convicted of murder
- 8 Hackney Gazette: Fill in our survey and help shape our future
- 9 "Outcry" over fortnightly rubbish collection in Stamford Hill
- 10 "Predator" jailed after sexually assaulting sleeping woman on Hackney bus