Teenagers shot and stabbed in Hackney

Published: 12:51 PM April 26, 2021

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting and stabbing incident over the weekend. - Credit: Met Police

An investigation is under way following a shooting and stabbing in Hackney.

Officers were called to a premises in Kingsland Road at 10.53pm on April 23, following reports of a man having been shot.

When they arrived at the scene a 19-year-old man was found suffering gunshot injuries and another 19-year-old man found with stab injuries.

Both men were taken to hospital by ambulance and police say, neither is in a life-threatening condition.

A crime scene was set-up and detectives from Trident, a specialist Met unit dealing with gun related crime, are leading the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses to call 101, ref 8869/23apr. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

A section 60 was ordered on the day of the incident and remained in place until 2.30pm on April 24.