A man was rushed to hospital on Saturday night after he was shot in Hackney Wick.

Police were called to Benn Street following reports of a firearms discharge just after 7pm on September 3.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

An investigation is under way but at this early stage there have been no arrests, the force said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 6139/03SEP.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.