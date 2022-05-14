'A horrific attack': Man suffers critical head injuries from Shoreditch fight
A fight in Shoreditch High Street last night has left a man in his 20s with critical head injuries.
At 11.40pm on Friday, May 13, police were called to reports of a fight that had broken out in Shoreditch High Street near the junction with Rivington Street.
Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a young man suffering serious head injuries.
He has been taken to hospital, where his condition is critical.
The Mayor of Hackney tweeted: "A horrific attack & thoughts with the victim, if anyone has any information that can help with the case, please use the information below."
There has been no arrest at this early stage.
Any witnesses are asked to call 101, ref 9367/13may (2/2).