Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville (centre) with councillor and cabinet member for community safety Susan Fajana-Thomas Cabinet Member for Community Safety and members of the new Shoreditch Town Centre Police Team (TCT) - Credit: Sean Pollock

A new policing team in Shoreditch has been launched to solve local problems and tackle crime in the area.

Yesterday, on Monday December 6, the new team members of the Shoreditch Town Centre Police Team (TCT) met with neighbourhoods superintendent Andy Port to discuss the team's new role in keeping Shoreditch residents safe.

In October, the Met announced that London would be getting an additional 650 police officers, who will work in busy public spaces and other areas, including places where women and girls report feeling unsafe.

Five hundred officers will form town centre teams across the capital, and 25 of those - one inspector, three sergeants and 21 constables - have joined the Central East BCU, which polices Hackney and Tower Hamlets.

People are encouraged to engage with the team and report any concerns when they see them out on patrol - Credit: Sean Pollock

At the launch event, the new team members were joined by Commissioner Cressida Dick and Commander Paul Brogden, the Met's lead for Frontline policing, on patrol in the area.

Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett, BCU Commander for Central East says the dedicated team will provide a "greater level of focus and reassurance" for people living in and visiting Shoreditch.

"In particular the new TCT, will work in the night time economy, alongside our partners in the Hackney Local Authority," Commander Barnett said.

The team will also help address anti-social behaviour problems experienced by the community in Tower Hamlets.

As the Christmas holidays approach, large numbers of people are expected to come into the Hackney and Tower Hamlets areas, to shop for presents or visit bars and restaurants.

Det Ch Supt Barnett added: “Criminals will often take this opportunity to target people in crowded spaces, when they are distracted and carrying a lot of shopping.

“The festive season can also, sadly, attract anti-social behaviour through drunkenness. This can lead to inappropriate behaviour towards other party goers. This will not be tolerated."

Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville, who spoke at the event, said: “The new dedicated town centre team shows that Hackney is serious about tackling crime and anti-social behaviour, stops us having to stretch our other resources to support Shoreditch and will help ensure that everyone feels safe."