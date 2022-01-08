News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Albanian man named as victim of Clapton New Year's Eve garage fire

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 1:51 PM January 8, 2022
A Norfolk police car. Photo: Denise Bradley

Investigators are appealing for information after a fatal fire in Hackney - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

An Albanian man who died at a garage fire in Clapton has been named. 

Detectives from the Specialist Crime unit are investigating the fatal fire at the unit in Hackney, which was reportedly being used as a cannabis factory. 

Police were called by London Fire Brigade (LFB) at around 4.10pm on December 31, to a fire at a lock-up garage in Southwold Road.

A man was taken to hospital where he died on January 2.

The man’s family has been informed and he has been identified as 35-year-old Ermal Qose. He was an Albanian national and had no known address in the UK.

A 33 year-old man was arrested on December 31 on suspicion of false imprisonment and cannabis cultivation. He has been released under investigation.

A 26 year-old man was arrested on January 7 on suspicion of manslaughter, false imprisonment and cannabis cultivation. He remains in police custody.

Officers returned to the scene on the evening January 7, a week after the fire, to appeal for information as they continue their work alongside LFB colleagues to establish the full circumstances.

The detective leading the investigation, DCI Mark Rogers, said: “Ermal tragically lost his life having been trapped inside the locked garage which was being used for the cultivation of cannabis when the fire broke out.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with his family."

He added that officers have spoken to local people as part of the manslaughter investigation. DCI rogers urged others in the area on New Year's Eve or anyone who has seen people coming and going from the garage to get in touch with police. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 4128 or via 101 quoting Operation Woodford. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org


 

