Two Jewish men have been hospitalised after an attack last night in Stamford Hill.

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH) and remains in custody.

Police were called at 9.50pm yesterday - January 26 - to Cadoxton Avenue after receiving reports that two men had been assaulted.

The attack happened the day before Holocaust Memorial Day, which remembers the millions of Jews and other minority groups murdered in the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

One man suffered bruising and a fractured bone in his hand while the second also suffered bruising and has an eye injury, the Shomrim neighbourhood watch team said.

The group aided the victims and police after the attack, which saw the men taken to a north London hospital for treatment.

A teenager was arrested in Fairview Road on suspicion of actual bodily harm following the incident, which the Met has confirmed is being treating as a hate crime.

Ch Supt Simon Crick, who leads policing in Enfield and Haringey, said: “On this most important day, this is an awful reminder that hate crime still exists.

"I know that Haringey residents will be upset by such a horrible attack and we won’t stand for anyone in our community being targeted or hurt.

“If you assault someone, you can expect us to do everything we can to investigate and find you.

“I’ve been in touch with members of the local Jewish community, and I’m providing additional patrols throughout the day to reassure the community.

"Please do speak to them if you have any concerns.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who called us and asked us to come to the aid of these two gentlemen and grateful for their help, which meant we could locate a suspect.”