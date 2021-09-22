Published: 6:01 PM September 22, 2021

Elyon Poku was fatally stabbed on at a house party on Wilderton Road on Saturday (September 22) in 2018. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Three years have passed since 20-year-old DJ Elyon Poku was fatally stabbed in Stamford Hill, but detectives remain committed to identifying those responsible for taking his life.

Elyon, who was from Stamford Hill, was fatally stabbed at a house party on Wilderton Road on Saturday (September 22) in 2018.

On the third anniversary of his death, detectives are renewing appeals for information.

Detective Inspector Martin Head, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “It is still our belief that there are a number of witnesses who are yet to speak with us. I would strongly urge you to come forward and let us know what you saw or heard.

“Did you capture the attack on your phones? Do you have video or images that could help identify those involved?

“It is also possible that allegiances may have changed over the years. Please think of the suffering that Elyon’s family are still enduring and do the right thing.”

Three years since the death of 20-year-old DJ Elyon Poku, detectives are renewing their appeal for witnesses and information. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police were called shortly before 1am on September 22 in 2018 to reports of a fight at a flat on Wilderton Road in Stamford Hill.

Officers attended and Elyon was taken to hospital where he died at 4.30am.

A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as shock and haemorrhage as a result of his wounds.

A second man, aged 17, was also treated for a stab injury and a 24-year-old man received medical attention for a head injury. They were both later discharged from hospital.

DJ Elyon Poku was from Stamford Hill. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Ten men aged between 18 and 29 years old were arrested as part of the investigation into Elyon’s murder. All have since been released with no further action.

Anyone with information, including videos or images, should call the Incident Room on 020 8345 3865, quoting Operation Pavey, or via 101 reference Cad 297/22Sep18.

To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.