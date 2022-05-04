News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Stamford Hill man pleads guilty to burglary

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:35 PM May 4, 2022
Man from Stamford Hill admits burglary and will be sentenced at St Albans later this month

A man from Stamford Hill accused of stealing £25,000 worth of luxury watches will be sentenced for burglary later this month - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A Stamford Hill man will be sentenced later this month after admitting to the burglary of a house in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire.

Joe Tomlinson was charged after police recovered more than £25,000 worth of luxury watches while investigating a burglary that took place on March 30.

The 37-year-old - remanded into custody after appearing at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on April 1 - entered a guilty plea at St Albans Crown Court yesterday (May 3).

He will be sentenced on May 27 at the same court.

Prompt police work was key to this investigation.

Using CCTV footage, officers quickly identified a vehicle of interest after the burglary.

This car was tracked into London, with Hertfordshire Constabulary officers working alongside the National Police Air Service and the Met to apprehend Tomlinson.

