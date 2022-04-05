A man from Stamford Hill has been charged in connection with an alleged burglary in Hertfordshire - Credit: PA

A Stamford Hill man has been charged with burglary after police recovered more than £25,000 worth of luxury watches.

Joe Tomlinson was remanded into custody on Friday - April 1 - to next appear at St Albans Crown Court on May 3.

The 37-year-old was charged in connection with a burglary in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire last Wednesday (March 30).

Police were called around 5.30pm that day after a property in Saffron Crescent had reportedly been broken into sometime within the past hour.

No suspects were there when police arrived but officers identified a vehicle of interest by reviewing nearby CCTV footage.

The car was then tracked into London where Hertfordshire officers began to carry out a search, with help from the National Police Air Service and the Metropolitan Police.

This led to a man being arrested and an address being searched, resulting in a number of watches being recovered.

PC Jon Trainor, from Hertfordshire Constabulary's mobile scorpion team, said: "Footage from a doorbell camera proved key in this investigation and I would advise people to consider installing a system of their own.

"Just a small snippet of footage could be the key to progressing a case and deterring further criminality."