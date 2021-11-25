Two burglaries in Stamford Hill have caused concerns among local business owners - Credit: Met Police

The double burglary of a Stamford Hill jewellers has caused concern among local business owners.

A collective of local small businesses, called the Stamford Hill Broadway Business Association, say Joseph's Silver was targeted twice in a two months - in “almost identical raids”.

The jewellers, located in Stamford Hill, was burgled in the middle of the night on October 28 and November 18 respectively.

In both incidents the suspects arrived in a car and forced their way in before stealing goods. They then fled in the vehicle.

The business association stated, in a letter to police commissioner Cressida Dick, that the shop was "attacked by four burglars wearing balaclavas who sawed through the shutters with a petrol grinder".

They say "sack loads" of high value solid silver Judaica and Hanukkah Menorahs were taken in the "smash and grab raid'".

The local business collective said: "[We] are very concerned and troubled by the recent incidents, antisemitic attacks and increase of organised crime on the local streets."

An investigation into the burglaries is underway and there have been no arrests at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Constable Andy Treadaway said: "We've spoken to a number of local businesses and communities following these incidents and a substantial investigation is ongoing. We are treating them as linked.

"While there is no information to suggest the burglaries are antisemitic in nature, we of course understand the considerable community concern and are doing our utmost to identify the people responsible."

The detective appealed for support from the community and information, especially video and images such as CCTV, to help assist them with their investigation.

A press conference is set to take place outside Joseph's Silver on December 1 to celebrate Hanukkah and address community concerns.

Hackney councillors, neighbourhood watch group Shomrim and Metropolitan Police Service representatives have all been invited to attend.

Anyone with information can call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD799/28OCT or 480/10 Nov.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.