Stoke Newington man charged with multiple sexual offences

A man from Stoke Newington has been charged with multiple sexual offences, including rape and assault of a child under 13.

Anthony Maina, 50, of Allen Road, has been charged with 19 counts on the indictment, including seven counts of rape and eight of assault by penetration.

Maina has also been charged with three separate counts of rape - each of a girl who was under the age of 16 - and one count of assault by penetration of a girl under 13.

The accused appeared before Highbury Magistrates' Corner on Thursday, June 30, where his case was sent to Wood Green Crown Court.

He will next appear at that court on August 1.

Maina has been remanded in custody until that date.